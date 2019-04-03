LACONIA — The New Hampshire Professional Photographers Association will hold the 60th Annual Conference at the Margate Resort from April 26-29. Highlights include speakers from around the country, an auction for photographic equipment and supplies, and a digital image competition.
The lineup for speakers includes Rachael Boer presenting Elevating Your Client Experience to Grow Your Business on Friday, April 26, from 1:30-4:30 p.m.; Maria Sampaio presenting Profitable Children's Events & High Average Sales on Sunday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Paul Nguyen presenting The World Within the World: Introduction to Macro Photography on Monday, April 29, from 9 a.m.-noon.
For more information or to register for the conference, visit www.nhppa.com/conference.
