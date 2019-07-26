LACONIA — The 2019 Taylor Concert Series, sponsored by the Bank of New Hampshire, continues Sunday, July 28 at 3 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. The concert will feature New Hampshire Musical Festival performers Andrea Di Gregorio on cello and Leslie Amper on piano. This free event is open to the public. Music will include Bach, Brahms and Debussy.
Di Gregorio is the principal cellist of the West Virginia Symphony and cellist in the Montclaire String Quartet. She received her bachelor's degree in music from the University of Colorado and master's degree in music from Yale University. She is also an artist-in-residence as a string educator in the Kanawha Public Schools, teaching grades four through eight.
Amper is a winner of the National Endowment for the Arts Solo Recitalist Fellowship Grant. She has performed at Monadnock Music’s Virtuoso Piano Series, Pittsburg Symphony Concerts at the Point, and Harvard University’s Fromm Music Foundation Concerts, as well as in England, Italy and Austria. She toured the U.S. with her lecture and piano recital related to the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Exhibition 1924: A New Deal for Artists.
Follow Taylor Community on Facebook, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.