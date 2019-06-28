PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Master Chorale will offer two opportunities to hear 'Considering Matthew Shepard.' The concerts will be performed on June 29 at 7:30 p.m. in Wolfeboro as part of the Great Waters Music Festival, and June 30 at 4 p.m. in Plymouth, with support from the New Hampshire Music Festival and a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.
The Wolfeboro concert will be at the First Congregational Church at 115 S. Main St. as part of the Great Waters Music Festival. The Plymouth concert will take place at the Plymouth Congregational Church at 4 Post Office Square.
Concert tickets are available by visiting greatwaters.org for the June 29 performance and nhmasterchorale.org for the June 30 performance, and will be available at the door for $35. Tickets are free for undergraduates and students in grades kindergarten through 12.
