CONCORD — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is raffling six of the world’s most sought-after whiskies and bourbons, including decades-old, rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, Buffalo Trace O.F.C and Sazerac Rye from the Buffalo Trace Distillery, and selections from Heaven Hill and Michter’s, in an effort to raise $125,000 for New Hampshire restaurant and hospitality employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds will be donated to the New Hampshire Restaurant and Lodging Association’s New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. Only 1,250 raffle tickets are available and can be purchased at www.liquorandwineoutlets.com/restaurantrelief.
Launching today, the NHLC is giving entrants the opportunity to win six rare whiskies and bourbons, as well as an all-expenses paid trip to New Hampshire to enjoy the state’s thriving restaurant and hospitality scene. The prize package includes one bottle each of the following products:
Buffalo Trace O.F.C. Bourbon (1994)
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve (23 year)
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve (15 year)
Sazerac (18 year) Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey
Old Fitzgerald (15 year) Bottled in Bond Decanter
Michter’s (10 year) Straight Bourbon
Due to limited production and high demand, few, if any, of these products are available for sale at the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices. The total value of these products on the secondary market nears $23,000.
In addition, pending the expiration of travel restrictions, winners will receive an all-expenses paid trip to New Hampshire in July or August 2020, luxury hotel accommodations and $500 to spend on meals at New Hampshire restaurants. Only 1,250 tickets will be on sale for $100 each until June 1. Ticket purchases and rules are available at www.liquorandwineoutlets.com/restaurantrelief.
“New Hampshire’s restaurant and hospitality industry plays a critical role in our economy, employing tens of thousands of people who serve Granite Staters every day and welcome millions of visitors to our state each year,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica. “More importantly, they are our family, friends, and neighbors whose livelihoods have been affected by COVID-19. We are proud to play a small part in raising funds to help them through these challenging times.”
Funds raised through this raffle will supplement NHLRA’s recently established New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund, which is providing one-time grants of $250 to qualified applicants. Thus far, more than $131,000 has been raised for the program and more than $75,000 has been distributed to industry employees.
“At the forefront of our minds throughout the COVID-19 crisis have been the state’s 70,000 hospitality workers, most of whom are experiencing exceptional hardships right now,” said NHLRA President & CEO Mike Somers. “We’re grateful to the New Hampshire Liquor Commission for joining us in providing much-needed relief to those impacted employees through this exciting opportunity for consumers.”
In addition to the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, NHLC has worked with suppliers and brokers over the past six years to raise more than $2.3 million for nonprofit organizations making an impact in New Hampshire and beyond. Those nonprofits include: Best Buddies New Hampshire, Crotched Mountain Foundation, Easterseals New Hampshire, Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, Homes for Our Troops, Operation Care for Troops, New Hampshire Food Bank, Toys for Tots, Granite United Way, Community Foundation Sonoma County, Napa Valley Community Foundation, Concord Hospital and more.
