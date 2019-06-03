CONCORD — Though the subject matter is separated by over 150 years, the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail connects the American Independence Museum and Wright Museum of World War II.
“We both use a war to illustrate complex ideas,” said Wright Museum Executive Director Mike Culver.
At the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro, Culver said these ideas touch on the home front during World War II, which he said is not often covered at traditional war museums. “We show what was happening in American culture at the time and how who we were at that time helps shed light on who we are today,” he added.
At the American Independence Museum in Exeter, which features an original copy of the Declaration of Independence and two working drafts of the U.S. Constitution, Executive Director Emma Bray said the Revolutionary War illustrates civic engagement.
For Jeff Barraclough, president of the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail and director of operations at the Millyard Museum in Manchester, history matters more than many people think. “We are not talking about facts and dates,” he said. “We are revealing aspects of New Hampshire and American culture in unique and fun ways,” he said. “Many of us offer all kinds of hands-on opportunities and programs for kids and people of all ages. Museums on the trail are all defined by their focus on what is happening outside their walls.”
The Wright Museum is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Culver said that while the trail attracts roughly 250,000 visitors annually, there is one caveat. “There are people right in our towns who still do not know about us,” he said.
For more information about the trail and member museums, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.
