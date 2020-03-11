LACONIA — The Laconia High School Theatre Arts Program will host the New Hampshire Educational Theatre Guild's Regional Festival on Saturday, March 14, in the Piper Auditorium. 'Small Actors, a one-act comedy by Stephen Gregg, Dramatic Publishing, will be performed by students from Franklin, Gilford, Hollis Brookline, Laconia, and Windham high schools.
NH Educational Theatre Guild to hold regional festival at LHS
