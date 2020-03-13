MEREDITH — The New Hampshire Art Association is again partnering with Church Landing at Mill Falls to exhibit and sell members work in the main lobby on the third floor.
This new exhibit, titled “Views from Home and Abroad,” opens Tuesday, March 17, and features works by Claudia Michael and Frederick Dobrowolski. The exhibit paintings are impressions of local landscapes as well as scenes from Italy. The exhibit will be on display through July 12.
The two artists began working together when Michael was a student in Dobrowolski’s class. They later taught together, studied together and continued to paint “en plein air” whenever possible. This group of works is a representation of their history as painting companions.
“Through my humble visual description, I want the viewer to see beauty in the world as I do,” Dobrowolski said.
Dobrowolski has worked as an artist educator for more than 35 years. He was the art chair at Manchester High School West. He led the art department, and acted as art advisor to the yearbook and literary magazine. He also guided students in painting murals, and with competitive art shows, scholarships and college portfolios. Dobrowolski was also an adjunct instructor at Southern New Hampshire University. His painting 'Cemetery Road, Mt. Vernon, NH' received the Omer T. Lassonde first place award with the New Hampshire Artist Association.
Michael is a landscape painter living in southern New Hampshire. Her work is informed by the contrast in color, light and form found in nature. Painting “en plein air” keeps her work in communion with her inspiration. She is a signature member of the New England Watercolor Society
Michael is the recipient of three Fulbright Fellowships and has painted in Canada, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, China, Morocco and the U.S. She exhibits her work statewide, and her paintings have won numerous awards. She is a senior lecturer with Granite State College and an adjunct instructor for the Institute of Art and Design at New England College.
Church Landing at Mill Falls is at 281 Daniel Webster Highway. All work in the exhibit will be for sale by contacting 603-431-4230 or nhaa.lynnkrumholz@gmail.com.
