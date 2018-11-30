LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee in cooperation with the Laconia Public Library will offer the film, 'Like Stars on Earth,' as the next selection for the International Film Series. The film will be shown Monday, Dec. 3, at 6:15 p.m.
Eight-year old Ishaan dislikes school. His internal world is full of color and animated animals, he loves art and has a vivid imagination. Ishaan's parents decide to send him to a boarding school, where he sinks into fear and depression, as well as befriending the top student in the class. Ishaan's situation changes when an art teacher joins the school's faculty.
This 2007 film from India tells the story of how a boy’s life opens up to his family, changing him, his family, and the whole school.
The International Film Series is shown monthly from September through June at the Laconia Library. The library has a shelf of this and other films shown over the past several years.
For more information about the Laconia Human Relations Committee, contact Len Campbell at Lsoup03@gmail.com.
