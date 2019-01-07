BRISTOL — Each spring, Newfound Regional High School has presented an annual school and community musical. For 2019, 'Mamma Mia' will take the stage for three performances on April 12-13.
'Mamma Mia' tells the story of a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father on the eve of her wedding, through the music of ABBA, as three men from her mother's past visit the Greek island they had last visited 20 years ago. Benny Andersson's and & Bjorn Ulvaeus's songs include 'Dancing Queen,' 'The Winner Takes It All,' 'Money, Money, Money,' and 'Take a Chance on Me.'
Auditions will be held Wednesday, Jan. 30. Auditions are open to all community members, with limited roles for elementary-age students. Participants are asked to prepare a song from the show for their audition to be considered for a lead role. Everyone should wear clothing they can move in, and shoes appropriate for dancing. Participants are asked to arrive at 4:30 p.m., to complete paperwork before auditions, which will begin at 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Stephanie Wiencek at 603744-6006, ext. 1513, or swiencek@sau4.org.
