SANBORNTON — The Sanbornton Artisan Market, a combined artisan and farmers market, is starting Wednesday, July 22, 3-8 p.m., and will continue weekly on Wednesday through the holidays. The market will be held at the Old Town Hall at 19 Meeting House Hill Road.
Vendor coordinator Dawn Gaudreau started drawing up plans with several other vendors about bringing artisans and farmers together, leading to the creation of the Sanbornton Artisan Market.
The market will feature handcrafted products, baked goods and produce from several farms in the Sanbornton community.
The Moulton Town Band will play in the town gazebo.
Local vendors will display handcrafted items, including kiln-fused glasswork, fluid art, beaded gemstone jewelry, knitted and crochet items, quilted items, paintings and wood carvings, among other wares.
With strong safety measures in mind, the market has been designed specifically to provide CDC-recommended social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks are required for entrance and hand sanitizer will be available.
Questions may be directed to Dawn Gaudreau at 508-269-4861 or dagaudreau@hotmail.com.
