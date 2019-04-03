MEREDITH — The New Horizons Band of the Lakes Region started rehearsals in January for two April exchange concerts. On April 6, the band will host the Monadnock New Horizons Band from Keene for a day of rehearsals, culminating in a 6 p.m. public concert at the Meredith Community Center.
Under the direction of host Debbi Gibson, as well as visiting directors Donna Morse and Phil Crotto, the combined bands will play a number of selections for audiences of all ages. Full concert band instrumentation, rhythms, and harmonies will be shown in the "African Marching Song," "Game of Thrones," "A Salute to Louis Armstrong," "Summon the Heroes," and other pieces.
Eleven years ago, director Mary Divers put together a small New Horizons Band in the Lakes Region, which has grown to present concerts continuously throughout the year. Donna Morse started the Monadnock band in 2014. Both bands welcome musicians of all abilities.
The April 6 concert will be free to the public, with donations gratefully appreciated.
On April 13, the Lakes Region band will travel to Portsmouth for an exchange concert with the Portsmouth New Horizons Band at Portsmouth Middle School, and on May 4, the band will play a solo concert at 2 p.m. at Gilford Community Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.