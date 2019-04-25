- July 2 at 2 p.m. - Music in the Mountains and Musical Petting Zoo at Curious George Cottage at Waterville Valley Resort
- July 2 at 7:30 p.m. - Lindberg and Brahms Chamber Concert at Silver Center for the Arts in Plymouth
- July 5 - Opening Night Concert at Silver Center in Plymouth
- 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Orchestra in Action; watch rehearsal and speak with the musicians during breaks
- 6:30 p.m. - Champagne reception hosted by Plymouth State University
- 6:30 p.m. - Classical Conversations; lecture and discussion exploring the evening’s performances and music
- 7:30 p.m. - Brilliant Thrills Orchestral Concert
- July 7 at 10:30 a.m. - Caffeinated Classics at Cafe Monte Alto in Plymouth
- July 8 at 6:30 p.m. - Music in the Mountains at West Rattlesnake Mountain in Holderness
- July 9 at 7:30 p.m. - Barber, Debussy and Brahms Chamber Concert at Silver Center in Plymouth
- 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Orchestra in Action; watch rehearsal and speak with the musicians during breaks
- 6:30 p.m. - Classical Conversations; lecture and discussion exploring the evening’s performances and music
- 7:30 p.m. - Orchestral concert
- July 13 at 4:30 p.m. - Fresh Fares & Musical Airs at Margret & H.A. Rey Center at Waterville Valley Resort
- July 14 at 10:30 a.m. - Caffeinated Classics at Cafe Monte Alton in Plymouth
- July 14 at 3 p.m. - Chamber Concert at Taylor Community in Laconia
- July 16 at 7:30 p.m. - Beethoven, Harbison, and Brahms Chamber Concert at Silver Center in Plymouth
- July 18 - Composer Portrait Ittai Shapira Concert at Silver Center in Plymouth
- 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Orchestra in Action; watch rehearsal and speak with the musicians during breaks
- 6:30 p.m. - Classical Conversations; lecture and discussion exploring the evening’s performances and music
- 7:30 p.m. - Orchestral concert
- July 21 at 10:30 a.m. - Caffeinated Classics at Cafe Monte Alto in Plymouth
- July 23 at 7:30 p.m. - Boulanger and Beethoven Chamber Concert at Silver Center in Plymouth
- July 25, Bach, Strauss and Mozart Chamber Concert at Silver Center in Plymouth
- 6:30 p.m. - Classical Conversations; lecture and discussion exploring the evening’s performances and music
- 7:30 p.m. - Orchestral concert
- July 27 at 10 a.m. - Music in the Mountains at Hesky Park in Meredith
- July 27 at 1:30 p.m. - Hebron Fair in Hebron
- July 28 at 10:30 a.m. - Caffeinated Classics at Cafe Monte Alto in Plymouth
- July 28 at 3 p.m. - Chamber Concert at Taylor Community in Laconia
- July 30 at 7:30 p.m. - Zelenka and Beethoven Chamber Concert at Silver Center in Plymouth
- Aug. 1 - Season Finale, Orchestral Murmuring Chamber Concert at Silver Center in Plymouth
- 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Orchestra in Action; watch rehearsal and speak with the musicians during breaks
- 6:30 p.m. - Classical Conversations; lecture and discussion exploring the evening’s performances and music
- 7:30 p.m. - Orchestral Murmuring Chamber Concert
