PLYMOUTH — Hope is the theme of the New Hampshire Master Chorale’s spring concerts on Saturday, June 15, in Concord, and Sunday, June 16, in Plymouth.
Chorale director Dan Perkins says the concert program was inspired by “Hope On,” a recent composition by Polish-American Martin Sedek that the composer calls socially conscious music. “Sedek challenges us to maintain hope in today’s social, economic, environmental and political climates,” Perkins said.
Hope On uses texts from various sources, chosen by musicians, from today’s headlines. The lyrics come from Hebrew scripture, the Quran, Martin Luther King, Friedrich Schiller and British poet Lascelles Abercombie. The title comes from the Kentucky poet Madison Julius Cawein.
The duality of hope and despair is Robert Kyr’s theme in the 2010 composition “Songs of the Soul,” a cantata. The chorale will perform two of the cantata’s seven parts.
The program includes a new, 2018 treatment of the Emma Lazarus poem “The New Colossus” that gives voice to the Statue of Liberty as she welcomes immigrants to New York Harbor.
The Master Chorale will perform Hope On at the First Congregational Church, 177 N. Main St., Concord, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. The concert will be repeated on Sunday, June 16, at 4 p.m. at the Plymouth Congregational Church, 4 Post Office Square.
Tickets are available at nhmasterchorale.org and at the door for $30 general admission, $25 for seniors, and $15 apiece for groups of 10 or more Admission is free for undergraduates and students in grades K-12.
The Master Chorale also has a “pay what you are able” ticket policy to ensure that anyone will be able to attend, regardless of financial ability. Donations are welcome to support this policy.
