CANTERBURY — During the holidays, museums on the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail offer special programming, including the Canterbury Shaker Village's Christmas at Canterbury, which take place on Saturdays, Dec. 8 and 15.
Designed for families, the events include a magic show, model trains, cookie decorating, holiday card-making, live music, and visits with Father Christmas. Caroling with the Canterbury Singers and an outdoor tree-lighting conclude each evening outside the historic Shaker Schoolhouse.
"Christmas at Canterbury is a wonderful way to start a new family tradition or do something different on date night," said Executive Director Susan Bennett.
In addition, one-hour candlelight tours will be offered on Thursday, Friday and Sunday, Dec. 6, 7 and 9, and Thursday and Friday, Dec. 13-14. Reservations are recommended.
"People love being at Shaker Village in early winter to experience the peaceful beauty of this hillside and see the simple decorations and twinkling lights in the historic buildings," added Bennett. “Holiday picture-taking is encouraged with festive locations in both indoor and outdoor settings.”
For more information, visit shakers.org.
Comprised of 17 museums, the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail has stops in Canterbury, Concord, Dover, Exeter, Laconia, Manchester, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Tamworth, and Wolfeboro.
For more information about the trail, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.
