MEREDITH — Learn the vintage technique of tatting at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery during a two-day class, Wednesday, May 1, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and Thursday, May 2, from 10 a.m.-noon, taught by international award winning tatter and designer Elaine O’Donal.
On the first day, students will discover the origins and history of this handcrafting technique and learn about the basic shuttle equipment used, the patterns to create, and the process of tatting. On day two, students will practice their new skills to finish up their tatted projects.
The class is informal and fun, allowing each student to proceed at their own pace. No prior experience is necessary. Tuition is $35, and a $12 materials fee will be paid directly to the instructor. Space is limited. Registration and tuition pre-payment is required.
To register, call 603-279-7920, or stop into the gallery, 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org or www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.