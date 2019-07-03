LACONIA — The New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival at Temple B’nai Israel, 210 Court St., will be on Sunday, July 14, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Diners from all over New Hampshire and beyond will come to enjoy traditional Jewish cooking, delicatessen features, desserts, and more.
TBI’s crew of women and men have been gathering to plan and prepare the recipe selection, as well as participate in dozens of cooking and baking sessions in the temple kitchen. Committee Chair Stu Needleman said, “Our cooking teams have prepared hundreds of servings of the most delectable foods. We have purchased, cooked and hand sliced nearly 200 pounds of everyone’s favorite meats and baked dozens of varieties of cakes, cookies and other deserts. But no matter how much we have, everything goes quickly.”
Along with homemade food, the festival features corned beef, pastrami and tongue from Evan’s New York Style Deli in Marblehead, Massachusetts. TBI volunteers will bring the meats up to New Hampshire. New for 2019, bagels will be available for purchase. TBI has partnered with locally owned and family run Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls, located in Gilford and Moultonborough.
During the festival, a selection of food will be available for lunch. There will also be a limited supply of traditional foods to take home. With questions, contact foodfestival@tbinh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.