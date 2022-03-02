“Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens, bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens ... these are a few of my favorite things.” I think we all know these lines from the song in the beloved Oscar and Hammerstein musical, The Sound of Music.
Among my favorite things? Books and my vintage bicycle, a handsome Fuji I bought in 1984. A ten-speed men’s bike that still rides as it did then.
There is nothing that gives me more pleasure than a leisurely afternoon bicycle ride. Feeling the wind in my face. Moving without the sound of an engine. Exploring trails through towns and natural settings.
While I love biking, I can’t ride when it’s bitterly cold and windy. I have a friend who rides through the year, unless it’s snowing, raining or if the roads are icy. After much research he has the clothing, electric gloves, layers of leggings and tops, face coverings and socks. Even with the proper clothing and equipment the cold is difficult, if not impossible, for me to manage.
Last week, on that beautiful spring day, a gift to all of us, I thought about a long ride. Then I looked at my bike, leaning against my bookshelf, and realized the tires were soft and it probably should be tuned up before I really thought about a ride.
My bicycle has been serviced by MC Cycle & Sport in Laconia, so I called Miles Chase, the owner and asked for his advice. “Yes, Elizabeth, your bicycle should have a tune-in for the spring,” he concurred.
A tune-up involves a tire check, and if the gears might need to be lubricated. During the winter, particularly if the bike is stored in a cold garage, the grease hardens and the lubricant gels up. It’s always important to check the brakes.
There is the option to take the bicycle to a shop to be serviced and there are a few bike shops in the Lakes Region, or it is possible to do it yourself. At MC Cycle they will be pleased to look at the bike and let you know what needs to be done to tune your bike.
Miles told me that they occasionally look at YouTube videos if they are working through a difficult situation. For example, there are videos online showing you step-by-step how to remove the grime and grease that has accumulated on all the gears.
We still have a few weeks of winter before those of us who ride in nice weather can begin to think about riding seriously, yet I’m taking my bike in for a spring tune-up now so on the next beautiful day it will be ready.
Miles told me that MC Cycle begins their clinics and rides in mid-March. You can find information on their website and follow them on Instagram. He also mentioned the New England Mountain Bike Association, a recreational trails advocacy organization with 31 chapters throughout New England Mountain Bike Association. They have over 7,000 members and a mission to promote mountain biking by being stewards of the trail systems where they ride. Rails to Trails is another website where you can find a list of the ten best biking trails in New Hampshire.
Yes, there is still snow and ice around. Notwithstanding, feckless spring is in the wings too.
I’m going to have my bike ready to ride for the next beautiful day. Happy trails.
Elizabeth Howard is the host of the Short Fuse Podcast, found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or through the ArtsFuse. Her career intersects journalism, marketing, and communications. Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited, was published in May 2016. She is the author of A Day with Bonefish Joe, a children’s book, published by David R. Godine. She lives in New York City and has a home in Laconia.
