CONCORD — Sister banks Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank and Savings Bank of Walpole are currently collecting full-color photography for their annual photo contest, ending June 15. Winning images will be featured on the bank websites, and the New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp and MillRiver Wealth Management sites, as well as in desktop and wall printed calendars. Photos may also be selected for holiday and note cards.
A $100 cash prize is awarded for each photo selected. Successful images will focus on local events, and photos that represent life in New Hampshire during any season.
Two contests are being held. Different formats are needed for web and printed materials, and participants may enter either or both. A maximum of five, full-color photographs are accepted with each submission. Enter online by visiting www.mvsb.com/photo-contest, www.themerrimack.com/photo-contest or www.walpolebank.com/photocontest. Participants can also enter at any branch office of MVSB, the Merrimack or Savings Bank of Walpole. Photos and entry forms must be submitted before close of business Saturday, June 15.
Photographer names will be unknown to the panel evaluating the work, and selections will be based on the suitability of the subject, photograph quality, and adherence to the purpose of the contest, which is a celebration of New Hampshire year-round.
For more information about Meredith Village Savings Bank, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com. To learn more about Merrimack County Savings Bank, call 800-541-0006, or visit themerrimack.com. For more information about Savings Bank of Walpole, call 603-352-7822, or visit walpolebank.com.
