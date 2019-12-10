Musical trio, comedy act coming to Pitman's
LACONIA — The Dave Keller Trio is playing at Pitman's Freight Room on Friday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. Keller is an award-winning singer, guitarist, and songwriter. His performances are influenced by his love of deep Southern soul and blues music.
Comedy with Paul D'Angelo will take the stage Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. Paul Murphy spent 11 years as an assistant district attorney in Massachusetts before becoming a criminal-defense trial attorney. He performs under the pseudonym Paul D'Angelo, and has simultaneously became a top stand-up comedian.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for each event, and tickets are $20. For reservations, call 603-494-3334.
