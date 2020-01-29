LACONIA — Annie & the Orphans has been entertaining New England fans, young and old, for more than 50 years. Specialists in 1950s, '60s and '70s rock and roll, the group is known for their blend of music and showmanship.
The community is invited to the performance, Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the Taylor Community Woodside Building.
Visit taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
