BOSTON — The Museum of Science Boston has launched a new digital museum experience, MOS at Home. With live presentations throughout the day, engineering projects, podcasts, and kid-friendly activities, the museum invites the community to visit mos.org/MOSatHome for new content daily.
“With MOS at Home, the museum is bringing world-class STEM experiences to people everywhere, taking the learning that happens every day in our exhibit halls to everyone in our community and beyond,” said Tim Ritchie, president of the Museum of Science Boston.
MOS at Home offerings will include presentations and content from all areas of the museum. Audiences will be able to learn directly from museum experts during live daily segments like “Ask a Scientist,” while others can download engineering design workshop challenges to do at home. Parents and educators can interact directly with museum educators to get tips on how to support STEM education through live webinars. Closed captioning will be available for both live and recorded content, and many will be available in languages other than English, beginning with Spanish-language videos.
Content streams include MOS Live, Science Snapshot, Pulsar, Family STEM Activities, Town Halls, and Museum Resources.
“Whether we are open or closed, our staff is and always has been the most important asset we have as a museum,” said Ritchie. “We will do all we can to support them for as long as possible.”
To see the weekly schedule of events, visit mos.org.
