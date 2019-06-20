MEREDITH — Not the moon, but a bison head looms over the set when Ken Ludwig’s 'Moon Over Buffalo' opens June 26 for a two-week run onstage at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse.
The action takes place in 1950's Buffalo, New York at a regional theatre. There, an acting company led by Charlotte and George Hay are performing two shows, 'Cyrano de Bergerac' and 'Private Lives.' The play-within-a-play-within-a-play offers many ways things can go sideways for the actors and cast.
Molly Pietz Walsh as Charlotte and Tom Bengston as George are no strangers to the Playhouse stage. They join other familiar faces making a return to the playhouse this summer; Rebecca Tucker as Roz, Nicholas Wilder as Paul, A.J. Ditty as Howard, Lindsey Bristol as Eileen, Landon Shaw as Richard, and Barbara Webb as Ethel are all veteran performers in the Lakes Region.
Director Samantha Tella directed 'Boeing Boeing' in 2018 and 'The Graduate,' named Best Professional Production at New Hampshire Theater Awards in 2017, at the playhouse. The production team includes scenic director Dan Daly, lighting design by Thom Beaulieu, sound design by Neil Pankhurst, costumes by Heather Carey, and stage management from Kimberly D'Agnese.
The Winnipesaukee Education Department will help audiences go behind the scenes with two special 'Moon Over Buffalo' events. Friday, June 28, the performance is followed by a free, backstage tour and discussion, and on July 3, stick around after the show for a session with cast members and other guests.
Catch a performance of 'Moon Over Buffalo' at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse June 26-July 6. Call the box office at 603-279-0333, or order online by visiting www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
The summer season is sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank, and 'Moon Over Buffalo' is made possible in part by the sponsorship of Gilford Home Center, Misiaszek Turpin pllc, and The Fitness Edge.
