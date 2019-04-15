LACONIA — 'Monument Men' Part IV discusses Theodore Roosevelt, a president whose respect for natural beauty was unequaled, and whose foreign policy brought several new territories under U.S. control. Roosevelt took the final place on Mount Rushmore.
This film is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24 at 2 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Theater. It is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org or call 603-524-5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.