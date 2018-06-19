PLYMOUTH — The Flying Monkey Performance Center will welcome Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery on Saturday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m. Rising stars Martin and Kelly will open the evening. Tickets for this concert start at $49.
Originally conceived to mark Montgomery Gentry’s 20th anniversary, their dynamic new album "Here’s To You" now represents a tribute to a continuing legacy. On Sept. 8, 2017, Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash at the age of 50. The new collection, which was recorded before his death, serves as a reminder of the iconic pair’s powerful presence.
"'Here's to you' is probably the greatest album we’ve done since 'Tattoos and Scars,'” Montgomery said. “Coming up on our twentieth anniversary we wanted to put out a killer album. We hunted and hunted for the right songs. In the studio we were feeling really loose. It was just beautiful and a lot of fun. I’ve heard Troy sing since he was a teenager, and his soul came out on this album. It’s the best he’s ever sang.”
The album’s title, “Here’s To You,” is both a tribute to Troy and to the band’s rabid fans. “We don’t call them fans, we call them friends,” says Eddie. “They’re who got us our deal.”
Despite Gentry’s passing, the show will go on, according to Montgomery. “We talked about it a long time ago. We both said, ‘If one of us goes down, we want MG to keep going.' I will continue to honor him and our friends.”
Tickets to see Montgomery Gentry and special guest Martin and Kelly are $49 and $59 for premier seating. For more information, call 603-536-2551 or visit www.flyingmonkeyNH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.