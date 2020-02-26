LACONIA — The Ken Clark Organ Trio has been performing around New England and the eastern U.S. for 15 years. The trio is made up of organist Ken Clark, guitarist Mike Mele, and drummer Steve Chaggaris. Taylor Community will host a free, public concert featuring the trio on Monday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building. Visit taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
