CONCORD — The national tour of the Tony® Award-winning musical "Million Dollar Quartet" is coming to the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m.
The show is inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins.
On Dec. 4, 1956, the four young musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, for what would be one of the greatest rock 'n’ roll jam sessions ever. "Million Dollar Quartet" brings that musical moment to life, featuring timeless and enduring hits, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “That’s All Right,” “Sixteen Tons,” “I Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” and “Hound Dog.”
Tickets are available by calling 603-225-1111 or going online to ccanh.com, as well as at the box office at 44 South Main St., which is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.