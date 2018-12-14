MEREDITH — Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will host a Pop-Up Show Saturday, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Marcia and Carla Press, the Meshugenah Hat ladies.
Founded in 2015 by twin sisters Marcia and Carla Press, Meshugenah Hats have a unique sense of fashion and design which the sisters inherited from their mother.
Carla is self taught, with a flair for creativity and whimsy. She learned her craft through persistence and vision. Marcia is a trained painter and designer, specializing in color and texture. Her experience with textiles, as a wallpaper stylist, and art director has taught her to interpret color and fashion trends.
All hats are made from high end textiles, and are reversible, and able to be styled in a variety of ways.
For more information about the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery, visit www.meredith.nhcrafts.org, or call 603-279-7920.
