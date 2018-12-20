Christian Slater learned about pottery when he was living in Florida, but it was coming back to his native New Hampshire that allowed him to pursue the art as a career. Now, he man is planning to become a teacher so that he can pass his love of clay on to young people.
Slater grew up in New Hampton, attended Laconia Christian School and then Laconia High School, and his family moved to Viera, Florida for his last two high school years.
It’s ironic that the 24-year-old has ambitions to be a high school art teacher, because he did not consider himself an artist when he was in high school. Yet, he’s already teaching, in fact, helping to instruct in a pottery class at Lakes Region Community College, where he is also a student. Slater is earning his general education credits at LRCC and plans to transfer to Plymouth State University to complete his art education degree.
“Because I wasn’t good at drawing, I thought, oh, I’m not good at art,” Slater said. So, when he had to satisfy his art credit at Viera High School, he picked the least artsy art class he could.
“I had this horrible class, stagecraft, with this teacher, she was crazy. She would throw things, and I knew I had to get out of it, but I needed my art credit.” He was able to transfer into pottery, and he found the he is, in fact, an artist.
“After I graduated from Viera, I just kept doing it,” he said. But it was coming back to his native Lakes Region that propelled his art, and pushed him onto the path of becoming an art teacher.
“I was fighting coming back up here. Now that I look back, it was four years ago, it was the greatest decision I’d ever made,” he said.
The relatively slim social scene was one of the reasons he resisted moving back to central New Hampshire; that turned out to be one of the reasons he has progressed in his art. Instead of spending his time and money going out, he has focused on himself.
“I don’t believe I’d be in college right now,” had he not moved back, he said. “I feel I would have just gone with the flow in Florida.”
But he’s not lonely. In fact, he has come to find a network of Lakes Region artists and art supporters. He lives in Meredith, works at the Hannaford in town and at Artisans by the Bay, where his pottery is among the art displayed for sale. He knows so many people, he said, that he now feels like a “Meredith townie.”
“I don’t feel like I could do what I’m doing without that community support… There’s a great community base, I think that’s the reason for my success.”
Slater makes his pottery both on the wheel and free-hand. While he started with more common pottery pieces – mugs, vases – he has since been drawn to what he calls “spirit houses.”
“They’re kind of an idea,” he explained. “Every culture, in a way, has had its own spirit houses.” His pieces are inspired by traditional architecture from cultures around the world, Slater then applies a fantastical spin on the form to create his spirit houses.
A home, he said, is more than a shelter, its shape is often reflective of its occupants’ spirituality. He creates the spirit houses with the intention that they infuse a sense of peace into their environment.
“They’re really fun to make,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s an idea. To the viewer, it’s what spirit means to them.”
Working with clay is the perfect antidote to a life that’s increasingly digital and screen-based.
“It’s so tactile, you can do so many things with it, you can stretch it, alter it.” The digital revolution has brought many positive things, he said, “But we should still have the ability to work with our hands.”
And be creative.
“The most important part is having kids be creative. In the future, that’s what’s going to drive our economy.” That’s why he wants to not just create his own pottery, but to pass what he’s learned on to others.
“I love teaching, it seems like every job I’ve had has been some sort of teaching,” he said. “There’s something about passing knowledge on,” he said. Pottery, after all, is something that Slater only stumbled upon, yet it has changed the trajectory of his life. “It enriches people’s lives. that is what I would like to do, keep this tradition going.”
