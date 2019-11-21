MEREDITH — Join the Meredith Police Association at The Margate Resort on Saturday, Nov. 23, for their comedy show. Music begins at 7 p.m., with the comedians to follow at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.
MEREDITH — Join the Meredith Police Association at The Margate Resort on Saturday, Nov. 23, for their comedy show. Music begins at 7 p.m., with the comedians to follow at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.