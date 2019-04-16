CONCORD — JoB Productions, a company is created by Johanna and Bryan Halperin of Meredith, will present its first show, for one weekend only, at the Hatbox Theatre on April 18-20. The production is the New Hampshire Premiere of Alex Webb's Civil War love story, "Amelia."
The show features an all-star cast. Sheree Owens will portray Amelia, while Wayne Asbury plays her husband, Ethan, and all the other characters she encounters.
"Amelia" is a heroic Civil War tale of one woman's search for her husband across the battlefields of America. Disguising herself as a Union soldier, Amelia works her way south from Gettysburg, following any bit of news she can find about her husband's regiment.
The show will run Thursday and Friday, April 18 and 19, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 20, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
"Amelia" is the inaugural production of Good JoB productions, and Bryan Halperin will serve as director. He recently directed the award-winning "Barnum" as well as "LOVE/SICK" at Hatbox, and "Once on This Island," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," and "The Farnsworth Invention" with the Community Players of Concord.
"Johanna and I couldn't think of a better play to kick off our company than a beautiful love story about two people meant to be together but kept apart by circumstances beyond their control," Halperin said. "It was originally written by an actor, Alex Webb, to perform with his wife, so it felt right for us to share this experience together as well. I have wanted to direct this play since I first discovered it in 2011, and have just been waiting for the right time, venue, and actors to come together."
"Amelia" will be a tour-de-force for Owens and Asbury, who have years of theatre experience between them throughout New Hampshire and beyond.
Halperin said, "Having worked with Sheree many times, I knew she was the perfect person to bring the character of Amelia to life. All we needed was the right guy to pair her with. When we met Wayne and had the two of them read the play together in our living room, we knew we had found the ideal match."
A production team of experienced veterans will help bring "Amelia" to the stage, including set design by Hannah Joy Smith, lighting design by Tyler Soucy, sound design by Chuck Fray, and costume design by Gay Bean, with sound and projections by Dave Peck. Katie Griffiths will be the stage manager.
"Ultimately, 'Amelia' is a play about love, and we would love for you to go on this beautiful journey with us," Halperin said.
