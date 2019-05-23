Memorial Weekend Craft Festival is May 25-27

MEREDITH — Mill Falls Marketplace will once again host the 28th Annual Memorial Weekend Craft Festival May 25-27.
Over 100 juried craftsmen and artisans from all over New England will display works including jewelry, folk art, quilts, photography, fiber arts, accessories, ornaments, candles, floral design, wood, toys and dolls, wearable art, pottery, personal care, handbags, scarves, lanterns, custom signs, sports team apparel and herbal products.
Sample specialty foods such as kettle corn, pickles, olive oils and vinegars, maple goods, jams, chocolate toffee, bloody Mary mix, barbecue sauces, candied nuts, mustards, wine slushy mix, pies, hot sauces, and pesto.
The fair will be held rain or shine, with free admission and friendly, leashed pets welcome.
Mill Falls Marketplace is located on Route 3. Festival hours are Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday, May 26 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Monday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Food sales will benefit Lakes Region Altrusa Club.
