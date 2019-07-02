LACONIA — The duo of Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly, known as Martin & Kelly, will be the featured performers on Friday, July 5, at 6 p.m. for the Belknap Mill Arts in the Park Summer Series. The duo has played from New England to Nashville, and have supported Brad Paisley, The Band Perry, Eric Church and Miranda Lambert. Martin and Kelly play crossover country, bridging traditional and contemporary country. Martin is a storyteller, and Kelly's guitar harmonies round out the sound.
Baked, Brewed & Organically Moo’ed, a local food truck vendor from Center Barnstead, will be at the Arts in the Park Series during July. They offer ice cream and coffee.
The Belknap Mill Arts in the Park Summer Series takes place in Riverside Rotary Park at the gazebo. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Rose Chertok Gallery on the third floor of the mill. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets are welcome.
For more information about Martin & Kelly, visit www.martinkellymusic.com, www.facebook.com/martinandkelly or www.instagram.com/martinandkelly.
To learn more about the Arts in the Park series, visit the Belknap Mill Facebook page or www.belknapmill.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.