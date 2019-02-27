LACONIA — Bruce Marshall, a former member of Toy Caldwell's band which at one time was called the Shadow Riders and later became the Marshall Tucker Band, will appear at Pitman's Freight Room on Friday, March 1, at 8 p.m.
Marshall has shared the stage with such legends as B.B. King, Greg Allman, Steve Tyler, and James Brown, and now plays with the Shadow Riders paying tribute to the Marshall Tucker Band.
Doors open at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 603-527-0043.
