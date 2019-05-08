PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Players will present the hilarious comedy "Mama Won't Fly" at The Scenic Theatre, 6 Depot St., on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 10, 11, and 12, and again the following Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18.
All shows are at 7:30 p.m., except the matinee on Mother's Day, which is at 2 p.m. (which presents a great opportunity to take your Mom to lunch and then to the show!).
Tickets, which are $15, may be purchased by visiting the Pittsfield Players' website, http://www.pittsfieldplayers.com, and clicking on the "buy tickets" button; or reserve tickets by calling 603-435-8852. All reserved tickets must be picked up at the box office within 15 minutes of the start of the show, or they could be resold.
