FRANKLIN — Laughter is in store at the Franklin Opera House when Susan Poulin will star in a one-woman comedy show, 'Makin' Whoopie! Ida LeClair's Guide to Love and Marriage,' Saturday, Feb. 29.
In 'Makin’ Whoopie!' Ida LeClair tackles questions like “What does a whoopie pie and marriage have in common?" "How do I get my sexy back?" and “You want me to do what with your ashes?” Hear all about senior tattoos, staycations, and the latest adventures of the Woman Who Runs with the Moose. As LeClair says, “Charlie and me have been married for over 40 years. That don’t make me an expert. But it certainly gives me a lot to talk about!” The show is full of hilarious stories and advice on how to keep a marriage sweet, simple and easy.
Award-winning writer and performer Poulin was selected by Portland Magazine as one of the Ten Most Intriguing People in Maine, and is the author of 11 plays, six of which star her alter ego, Ida LeClair. As well as creating and touring her own work, she writes the Maine humor blog and podcast "Just Ask Ida," and is the author of "Finding Your Inner Moose: Ida LeClair’s Guide to Living the Good Life" and "The Sweet Life: Ida LeClair’s Guide to Love and Marriage." To learn more, visit idaswebsite.com.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. Tickets are $14-$16, available by visiting FranklinOperaHouse.org, or calling 603-934-1901. Tickets will also be available at the door. Franklin Opera House is located inside Franklin City Hall at 316 Central St.
