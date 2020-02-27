For one reason or another, I seem to be drawn to the circus and carnivals. Joyful costumes. The pure sense of fantasy and frivolity that prevail removing us, temporarily at least, from the routines that define our lives. This week many people celebrated Shrove Tuesday or Mardi Gras before the beginning of Lent on Wednesday.
Perusing the menu, seated on stools at the counter enjoying a late breakfast at the Arrow Diner in Concord last Saturday morning, I remembered that Shrove Tuesday is also known as “Pancake Day” in the Commonwealth countries and Ireland. How then could we resist a “stack” of pancakes with real New Hampshire maple syrup? It was, I’m embarrassed to admit, my first visit to the Red Arrow. As many of you probably already know, an inaugural visit leads to the waitress ringing a shiny gold bell, announcing to everyone where you are seated and the place where you live. This results in cheers, laughter and a warm sense of community.
If I hadn’t been in Concord enjoying maple syrup, I probably would have been at Prescott Farm Environmental Center in Laconia learning about the process of making maple syrup. While I don’t have access to maple trees, I do imagine a winter on a farm with trees that can be tapped in the spring. (Although I’m certain this is just another leap of fantasy!)
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratifying of the Nineteenth Amendment this is “Women in Theater” season at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse. The theater is focusing on “strong female characters and accomplished female playwrights.” Last Sunday’s matinee was the last performant of “Amelia,” a play by Alex Webb about a woman who disguises herself as a soldier so she can find her beloved on the battlefield. Sheree Owens played the lead role of Amelia and Wayne Ashbury, switching roles, performs the myriad male and female parts. A strong performance by the actors and a dialogue that made one think about the role of women during the Civil War, the setting of the drama.
Thinking about the Civil War reminded me of Harriet E. Wilson (March 15, 1825 – June 29, 1900) who was probably the first African American novelist of any gender to publish a novel in the U.S. Our Nig, Sketches from the Life of a Free Black was discovered in 1982 by Henry Louis Gates and republished. Miss Wilson was born a free person of color in New Hampshire, orphaned when she was young and then bound until she was 18 as an indentured servant. Our Nig is her only novel. If you are interested in learning more about her there is information on the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire website.
Spring is certainly teasing us. Not unusual. What glorious days. On a long walk on Saturday afternoon I noticed a snowman wearing a sad face and scratching his head. Perhaps thinking about climate change and how difficult it is to understand the weather shifts from day to day. Or perhaps he was just sad because it was warm, and he was beginning to melt. That would make anyone sad.
Elizabeth Howard’s career intersects journalism, marketing and communications. Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited, was published in May 2016. She is the author of A Day with Bonefish Joe, a children’s book, published by David R. Godine. You can send her a note at: Elizabeth@laconiadailysun.com
