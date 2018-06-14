MEREDITH —The Winnipesaukee Playhouse will present the madcap farce "Boeing Boeing" beginning June 27.
For Bernard, three is the perfect number—until it isn’t. Relying upon the precise scheduling of airline departures and arrivals has always prevented all three of his flight attendant fiancés from crossing paths in their single Paris flat. He brags that it is the perfect arrangement. But when Boeing introduces a new, much faster, jet and schedules tighten up, he has to struggle to keep a little turbulence from turning into a tail-spin.
"Boeing Boeing" by Marc Camoletti and translated by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans is a door-slamming farce written in the “swinging sixties” that continues to deliver fresh laughs today. Ben Brantley of the New York Times says that "'Boeing Boeing' levitates low burlesque into high comedy” and the Mail on Sunday cheers, “Fasten your seatbelts for the most deliriously funny flight of your life."
"Boeing Boeing" runs Wednesday, June 27 through Saturday, July 7. Tickets are $20-$34 and available online at www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org or by phone at 603-279-0333. Show times are Monday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; matinees at 2 p.m on. June 28 and July 2. There will be no Sunday performances and no performance on July 4. Additional free events supporting "Boeing Boeing" include a backstage tour Friday, June 29, a post show talkback Tuesday, July 3, and a pre-show symposium on Thursday, July 5.
Special appreciation and thanks to Summer Season Sponsor Bank of New Hampshire and Production Sponsors The Gilford Home Center, the Mill Falls Inn and Marketplace and Bruno Coppola at Caldwell Banker.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse, a year-round theatre, is a 501(c)3 organization supported in part by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the Shubert Foundation, the Steinwachs Family Foundation, and by contributions from members of this community.
