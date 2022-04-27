LACONIA — The Shakedown of the Mount Cruise is an official state inspection of the ship that gives state and local officials, members of New Hampshire’s tourism industry, and the media the opportunity to climb aboard and observe the ship as she moves through her annual operating maneuvers on Lake Winnipesaukee. The event is by invitation only for travel and tourism leaders and state officials, in partnership with the NH Division of Travel and Tourism Development.
The Shakedown will be May 5 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Weirs Beach. The first 30 minutes will be dockside presentation for invited guests, and the last 90 minutes will be a cruise.
If you are interested in covering or traveling on the Shakedown Cruise, RSVP as soon as possible to: Jared Maraio, jared@cruisenh.com.
The M/S Mount Washington offers its first public cruise this season on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8 and its official season runs from May through October 2022.
A Season of Events
The 2022 Season will officially kickoff on May 8, with the Mother’s Day Brunch cruise, featuring a grand buffet, entertainment, and a flower for the moms. Other special events slated for the 150th Anniversary season include:
Memorial Day Dinner Cruise on May 29
Independence Day Cruise on July 4
150th Anniversary Gala on August 12
Labor Day Dinner Cruise on September 4
Halloween Masquerade Ball on October 22
In addition to these special events, visitors can come aboard the M/S Mount Washington during a Narrated Cruise, running twice daily most days during the season, or the Sunset Dinner Cruise, offered on select evenings in spring and fall and on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday during the summer months. In addition, the M/S Mount Washington will offer a Sunday Brunch Cruise throughout the season.
The M/S Mount Washington draws thousands of visitors each year who enjoy the daily cruises.
In addition to the M/S Mount Washington, the Mount Washington Cruises fleet has grown to include the M/V Sophie C, the mail ship for the lake’s islands and the oldest floating post office in the nation; the Winnipesaukee Spirit, equipped for private events; and the M/V Doris E., which provides short cruises and shuttle service to Meredith.
For more information about the M/S Mount Washington, the 150th Anniversary Season, or Mount Washington Cruises, contact Jared Maraio at 603-366-5531 or jared@cruisenh.com, or go to cruisenh.com.
