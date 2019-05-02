LACONIA — Throughout May, Lakes Region Public Access Television will highlight film noir. Each Friday and Saturday night at 10:30 p.m., May Murder Madness, a tribute to vintage film noir, will air. May 3-4, 1945’s dark melodrama 'Scarlet Street,' starring Edward G. Robinson, Joan Bennett and Dan Duryea, will start the series off.
Chris Cross, played by Robinson, is a loyal cashier at a downtown brokerage house who has just celebrated 25 years on the job. On his way home, he meets with a party and a gold watch. On his way home, he meets Kitty March, portrayed by Bennett. Neither are who they appear, and the film follows their interactions as their secrets are exposed.
'Scarlet Street' holds the distinction of being one of the first Hollywood films to feature a criminal who is not punished for his crime. At the time of its premiere, censors across the country objected to the film, describing it as “obscene, immoral, sordid, indecent, and contrary to the good order of the community.” According to TCM host Ben Mankiewicz, 'Scarlet Street' was banned in Milwaukee, Atlanta and New York upon first release. The film was directed by Fritz Lang. In 2008, the American Film Institute nominated 'Scarlet Street' for its Top Ten Gangster Films list. Grab some popcorn and join LRPA after dark for this movie from the cinematic past.
Other films coming up in May include 'The File on Thelma Jordan' (1950) on May 10-11, 'Please Murder Me!' (1956) on May 17-18, 'D.O.A.' (1950) on May 24-25, and 'The Big Combo' (1955) on May 31 and June 1.
To see the films on LRPA TV, tune in to Atlantic Broadband channel 25, or visit www.lrpa.org.
