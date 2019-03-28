LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television’s LRPA After Dark will present 1932’s mystery adventure “The Most Dangerous Game,” starring Joel McCrea, Fay Wray and Leslie Banks, on Frday and Saturday, March 29 and 30, at 10:30 p.m.
Immediately afterward will be an episode of vintage television show “The Rifleman” starring Chuck Connors. The episode, from season two, is titled “The Day of the Hunter” (1960).
“The Most Dangerous Game” opens aboard a luxury yacht sailing to South America. One of the passengers is big game hunter, author and adventurer Bob Rainsford, played by McCrea.
The ship runs aground on a coral reef in shark-infested waters. Several passengers enter the ocean but only Rainsford survives, swimming to a remote island.
Looking for help, he comes upon the jungle fortress of Count Zaroff, an exiled Russian aristocrat portrayed by Banks. He also meets other victims of recent shipwrecks, including Eve Trowbridge, played by Wray, and her brother, Martin. Rainsford and Trowbridge soon find themselves trying to escape with their lives.
“The Most Dangerous Game” began production at RKO Studios at the same time as “King Kong.” The films had the same producers and saved money by sharing several of the same actors and jungle sets, as well as the same editor, screenwriter, and composer.
Watch LRPA TV on Atlantic Broadband Channel 25, or livestream at www.lrpa.org.
