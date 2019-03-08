LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television will present the 1963 comedy-Western 'McLintock' this Friday and Saturday night, March 8-9, at 10:30 p.m., during LRPA After Dark.
John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara star in the film, 'McLintock,' a loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s 'The Taming of the Shrew.' It was a box office success, and the 11th highest-grossing film of 1963.
LRPA TV is on Atlantic Broadband channel 25. Live streaming is available by visiting www.lrpa.org.
