LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television, at 10:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday night Dec. 21-22, will present the 1935 Christmas classic 'Scrooge,' starring Sir Seymour Hicks, during LRPA After Dark.
'Scrooge' is a timeless and sincere telling of the classic Charles Dickens story in which miser Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the spirits of Christmas past, present and future, and learns the true meaning of the holiday. While not as well known as MGM’s 1938 movie 'A Christmas Carol,' 'Scrooge' holds the distinction of being the first feature-length sound adaptation of Dickens’s story.
On Tuesday, Dec. 25, a day of family-friendly holiday movies, shows and cartoons will begin at 8 a.m., and runs all day.
Next week, Dec. 28-29, After Dark will feature the 1941 film 'Meet John Doe.'
LRPA TV is Atlantic Broadband Channel 25. Visit www.lrpa.org to stream live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.