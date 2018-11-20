LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television will air holiday movies and more this Thanksgiving weekend. Programming includes live coverage of the “Light-Up Laconia” Holiday Parade.
On Thursday, Nov. 22, LRPA TV will show vintage movies, cartoons and television shows, starting at 2:30 p.m. and running until midnight. The afternoon lineup includes 'McLintock!' (1963), 2:30 p.m.; 'Daikaiju Gamera' (1965), 5 p.m.; 'Royal Wedding' (1951), 6:30 p.m.; 'His Girl Friday' (1940), 8:30 p.m.; 'The Big Combo' (1955), 10 p.m.; and a vintage episode of the 'Beverly Hillbillies' at 11:30 p.m.
Stay tuned over the weekend for LRPA After Dark. At 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 23-24, 'Nothing Sacred' (1937) will air. The comedy stars Carole Lombard and Frederic March, and tells the story of an ambitious newspaper reporter who uses the sad story of a small-town woman supposedly dying of radium poisoning to redeem his own failing career.
On Sunday, Nov. 25, LRPA TV will stream the “Light-Up Laconia” Holiday Parade live, available to watch from any device. The coverage startsat 3:30 p.m., by visiting at livestream.com/lrpatv/holidayparade. For more information about Light-Up Laconia, visit www.celebratelaconia.org.
During the annual Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction presented by CruCon Cruise Outlet, Tuesday, Dec. 4 – Saturday, Dec. 8, LRPA will have minute-by-minute coverage all week long, locally on Channel 25, over Atlantic Broadband Channel 12 and a on live stream by visiting livestream.com/lrpatv/ca2018. Coverage will also be broadcast on radio partners 104.9 FM The Hawk and 101.5 FM WEEI. Stop by the Belknap Mall in Belmont to watch the action in person,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.