LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access After Dark is hosting their fifth annual Shocktoberfest, a month devoted to vintage horror films. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3, at 10 p.m., the festival starts with 1958’s horror-thriller 'The Screaming Skull' starring John Hudson, Peggy Webber, Alex Nicol and Russ Conway.
LRPA TV is Atlantic Broadband channel 25. Watch online by visiting live.lrpa.org.
