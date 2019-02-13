LACONIA — This weekend, Feb. 15-16, Lakes Region Public Access Television will screen the 1939 romantic melodrama 'Love Affair,' starring Irene Dunne and Charles Boyer.
Other upcoming screenings include 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1951) on Feb. 22-23, and 'The Snows of Kilimanjaro' (1952) on March 1-2.
LRPA TV airs on Atlantic Broadband channel 25, and viewers can access the live stream by visiting www.lrpa.org.
