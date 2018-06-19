LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television will broadcast the early Hitchcock thriller “The Lady Vanishes,” starring Margaret Lockwood, Michael Redgrave and Dame May Whitty at 10:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday night, June 22 and 23.
In “The Lady Vanishes,” we meet young Iris Henderson (Lockwood), vacationing in Europe and traveling back to England via train. She and her fellow passengers, an interesting and mysterious group of people including a young musicologist named Gilbert (Redgrave), are delayed by an avalanche and must spend the night at a local inn. In doing so, Iris befriends an elderly woman named Miss Froy (Whitty). The next morning, while assisting Miss Froy with her luggage, Iris receives a blow to her head. Miss Froy helps her on the train, where they share tea and lovely conversation. Iris falls asleep across the compartment from her new friend, but when she awakes, Miss Froy has disappeared — and her fellow passengers claim that no such person ever existed! Was she a figment of Iris’s imagination? A result of her blow to the head? No one on the train will take her seriously or help her look except for Gilbert, and even he, while becoming smitten with the lovely Iris, has his doubts.
Non-subscribers can view the broadcast by logging LRPA's Live Stream at www.lrpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.