LACONIA — On June 28-29, 10:30 p.m., LRPA's Festival of the Restival celebrating B movies closes with the LRPA premiere of director Ed Wood’s 1959 film 'Plan 9 from Outer Space,' starring Gregory Walcott, Mona McKinnon, Tor Johnson and Bela Lugosi.
From nuclear weapons, alien invasions, zombies and grave robbers, to conspiracy theories, flying saucers, cemeteries and explosions, this film has it all. Terrible acting, bad narration, and continuity problems round out the movie.
In July, LRPA will air “The Forties in Film,” including Why We Fight: Prelude to War (1942) on July 5-6, The Outlaw (1943) on July 12-13, Till The Clouds Roll By (1947) on July 20-21, and Detour (1945) on July 26-27.
For more information, visit www.lrpa.org.
