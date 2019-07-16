LACONIA — LRPA will feature 'Till the Clouds Roll By' (1947) July 19-20, at 10:30 p.m. each night. The film stars Judy Garland, June Allyson, Dinah Shore, Lena Horne, Cyd Charisse, Robert Walker and Frank Sinatra. MGM's musical 'Till the Clouds Roll By' tells its story as a series of reminiscences between a composer and his chauffeur.
The final showing in July’s Forties in Film on LRPA will be July 26-27, 1945’s 'Detour.'
For more information and to live stream, visit www.lrpa.org.
