LACONIA — Throughout May, Lakes Region Public Access Television will highlight movies during May Murder Madness, a tribute to vintage film noir. On May 17-18, watch the 1956 crime drama 'Please Murder Me!' starring Angela Lansbury and Raymond Burr.
Told in flashback, 'Please Murder Me!' is the story of a love triangle involving attorney Craig Carlson, Burr, who’s fallen hard for Myra Leeds, Lansbury. Leed is the wife of Joe, played by Dick Foran, Carlson’s close friend and World War II buddy.
Other upcoming movies are 'D.O.A.' (1950), May 24-25; and 'The Big Combo' (1955), May 31-June 1.
Watch LRPA TV on Atlantic Broadband channel 25, or live stream by visiting www.lrpa.org.
