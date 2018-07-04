LACONIA — Throughout July, Lakes Region Public Access Television will feature four films from the fabulous 50’s, a decade known in cinema, for many things, including the end of the Hollywood musical; the “Red Scare” and blacklisting of screenwriters; film noir standouts; and Cold War/atomic panic. Join us each Friday and Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. as we salute this remarkable decade.
First up is this weekend, July 6 and 7, is the beautiful 1951 MGM musical "Royal Wedding," starring Fred Astaire and Jane Powell. This spectacular film, directed by Stanley Donen, includes two of Astaire’s most famous dance routines: the “Hat Rack Dance” sequence, where he makes even a piece of furniture look good, and the infamous “Dance on the Ceiling,” which, if you’ve seen it before, isalways absolute magic.
July’s other fabulous fifties films will include 1953’s "The Limping Man" (followed by two Gumby cartoons!) on July 13 and 14; 1950’s "Panic in the Streets" on July 20 and 21; and 1957’s "Attack of the Crab Monsters" on July 27 and 28
Non-subscribers can view the broadcasts by logging into LRPA's Live Stream at www.lrpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.